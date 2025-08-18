Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IJJ

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $12,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $126.49 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $102.24 and a 1-year high of $136.42. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.46.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

