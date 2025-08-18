Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Raises Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,309 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Canopy Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 44,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 8,544 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 98,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.95.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $62.08 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $76.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.46.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 68.86%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

