Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Buys 6,783 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,783 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 25,460.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,211,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,062 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $351,943,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 301.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,581,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,981 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Analog Devices by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,158,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,683,000 after purchasing an additional 896,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,333,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $708,260,000 after purchasing an additional 668,023 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. KGI Securities began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $235.00 target price on Analog Devices and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.89.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $747,593.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 167,571 shares in the company, valued at $40,088,010.33. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $231.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.70 and a 200 day moving average of $216.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.65 and a 1 year high of $247.73.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.90%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

