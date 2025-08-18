Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Sells 34,099 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 52.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,099 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 41,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,453,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,736 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 55,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $955,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $176.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $425.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $177.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

