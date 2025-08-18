Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Decreases Stock Position in American Express Company $AXP

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. cut its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,334 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 8,081 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total transaction of $1,709,235.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,312,049.47. This trade represents a 21.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 16,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total value of $5,011,520.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,764.83. This trade represents a 65.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,219 shares of company stock valued at $40,555,901. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $250.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $277.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.05.

American Express Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $305.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. American Express Company has a 52-week low of $220.43 and a 52-week high of $329.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $307.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.97. The company has a market capitalization of $212.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

