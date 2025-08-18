Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Has $4.83 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. decreased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,509 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 13.9% in the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.81.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $215.48 on Monday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $131.55 and a fifty-two week high of $232.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.57.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total transaction of $1,155,888.85. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,220.76. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 3,462 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $727,989.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,786.36. This trade represents a 27.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,091 shares of company stock worth $4,188,454. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

