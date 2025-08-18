Exelon Corporation $EXC Shares Sold by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,651 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 0.6% during the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 46.4% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.4% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.2% during the first quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $44.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.60 and its 200-day moving average is $44.00. Exelon Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.94 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The firm has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXC. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXC

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.