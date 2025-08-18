Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Purchases 19,925 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. $TRI

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 81.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,925 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $7,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 772.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $171.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.40. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $151.60 and a 52-week high of $218.42.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 65.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $215.00 to $208.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $174.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.20.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

