Gartner, Inc. $IT Shares Bought by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IT. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 453.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 83 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the first quarter valued at $42,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on IT shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target (down previously from $480.00) on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Gartner from $345.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $535.00 to $457.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $409.00 to $272.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $475.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.25.

IT opened at $238.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $356.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $417.02. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $584.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.15. Gartner had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 82.63%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

