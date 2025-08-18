Horizon Investments LLC Purchases 167 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 26.8% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.3% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.3% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $91,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,200. This represents a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Krump bought 2,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.31 per share, for a total transaction of $249,884.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,488.43. The trade was a 100.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 0.2%

Brown & Brown stock opened at $95.35 on Monday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.38 and a 12 month high of $125.68. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRO. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brown & Brown from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Stories

