Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Stake in DraftKings Inc. $DKNG

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 185.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,316 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,569,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,791,000 after purchasing an additional 707,504 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 31,346.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,381,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,005,000 after buying an additional 9,352,019 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,390,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,640,000 after buying an additional 1,756,778 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,098,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,746,000 after buying an additional 301,134 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,245,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,132,000 after buying an additional 484,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

In other DraftKings news, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 5,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $249,209.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 172,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,523,028.72. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $9,009,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,190,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,760,995.70. The trade was a 4.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 645,938 shares of company stock valued at $26,823,776 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $44.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of -69.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.64 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.46.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 30.06% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, August 8th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on DraftKings from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

