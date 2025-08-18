Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Lowered to “Buy” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on TIGO. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $31.50 to $39.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.92.
Millicom International Cellular Trading Up 1.3%
Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Millicom International Cellular will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.
Millicom International Cellular Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. Millicom International Cellular’s payout ratio is 52.91%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Millicom International Cellular
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,836,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,090,000 after purchasing an additional 134,400 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 6,624,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,228,000 after purchasing an additional 161,861 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 5,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,578,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470,214 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,956,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,779,000 after purchasing an additional 535,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,909,000.
Millicom International Cellular Company Profile
Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.
