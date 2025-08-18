Nuveen LLC Buys New Position in Essential Utilities Inc. $WTRG

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 645,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,526,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 25,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on WTRG. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Essential Utilities Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of WTRG opened at $39.15 on Monday. Essential Utilities Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.18 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $514.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Essential Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 58.80%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

