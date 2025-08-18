Insider Selling: Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Insider Sells 145 Shares of Stock

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) insider Anastasia Minor sold 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $13,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,645. This trade represents a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ETR stock opened at $89.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.87. The company has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Entergy Corporation has a 12-month low of $58.46 and a 12-month high of $92.40.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Mattson Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the first quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Entergy by 5,733.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $96.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho set a $97.00 price target on Entergy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.07.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

