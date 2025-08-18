Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 16,492 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,492 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $13,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 610.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

MKC opened at $69.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.66. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $68.42 and a one year high of $86.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

MKC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

