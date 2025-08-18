Insider Buying: QBE Insurance Group Limited (ASX:QBE) Insider Purchases 743 Shares of Stock

QBE Insurance Group Limited (ASX:QBE – Get Free Report) insider Neil Maidment purchased 743 shares of QBE Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$21.22 ($13.78) per share, with a total value of A$15,765.72 ($10,237.48).

The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This is a positive change from QBE Insurance Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 148.0%. QBE Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About QBE Insurance Group

QBE Insurance Group Limited engages in underwriting general insurance and reinsurance risks in the Australia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, agriculture, public/product liability, motor and motor casualty, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, accident, health, financial and credit, and other insurance products, as well as marine, energy and aviation insurance products, and risk management solutions.

