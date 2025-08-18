Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $595,000 Stock Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. $ICUI

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Quarry LP increased its position in ICU Medical by 764.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in ICU Medical by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in ICU Medical by 27.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in ICU Medical by 813.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in ICU Medical by 23.0% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $187.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $209.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain acquired 21,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.84 per share, for a total transaction of $2,474,468.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 130,149 shares in the company, valued at $14,686,013.16. This trade represents a 20.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 4,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $640,572.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 6,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308. This represents a 45.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,933,186. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ICUI stock opened at $120.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $196.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.02.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $543.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.33 million. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

