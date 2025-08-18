Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 340 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. $RHP

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,899,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,748,000 after acquiring an additional 603,936 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,462,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,576,000 after acquiring an additional 207,419 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,621,000 after acquiring an additional 11,872 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 936,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 25.9% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 902,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,559,000 after buying an additional 185,880 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 8,356 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.92 per share, with a total value of $809,863.52. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 870,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,359,749.52. This represents a 0.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Eric Bolton, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.33 per share, with a total value of $190,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $190,660. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $94.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.12. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.27 and a 52 week high of $121.77.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 41.65%. The company had revenue of $659.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on RHP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wedbush set a $110.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RHP

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.