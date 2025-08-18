Horizon Investments LLC Invests $530,000 in Horizon Expedition Plus ETF $HBTA

Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Expedition Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:HBTA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.
Separately, Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Expedition Plus ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $287,000.
Horizon Expedition Plus ETF Stock Performance
Shares of HBTA opened at $26.85 on Monday. Horizon Expedition Plus ETF has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $27.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.20 million and a PE ratio of 29.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.73.
Horizon Expedition Plus ETF Company Profile
The Horizon Expedition Plus ETF (HBTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap US companies combined with an options strategy with the aim of providing overall total return. The fund pursues strategic portfolio allocation, along with active security selection.
