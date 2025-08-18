Horizon Investments LLC Purchases 706 Shares of Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hara Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 11,436 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 18,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 14,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.35.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti sold 25,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $697,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,400. This trade represents a 38.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $27.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.38. The stock has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $25.44 and a 12 month high of $36.53.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.63%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

