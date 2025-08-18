Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE Shares Acquired by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% in the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 27,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 199.9% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 302,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 201,384 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.1% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,455,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,315,000 after buying an additional 312,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $21.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $24.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on HPE. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $616,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,427 shares in the company, valued at $871,450.58. This represents a 41.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 68,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,264,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,000 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.