Horizon Investments LLC Purchases 368 Shares of Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 307.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 118,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after buying an additional 11,399 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $821,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Corteva from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays raised Corteva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, June 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Corteva to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

Corteva Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE CTVA opened at $71.74 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.59 and a 52 week high of $77.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.75.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.31. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Corteva’s payout ratio is 33.17%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

