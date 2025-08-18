Synchrony Financial $SYF Shares Acquired by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 416.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,696 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 25,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Invst LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 12.0% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $71.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $40.54 and a 1 year high of $73.76. The company has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.49.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 8,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $595,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 68,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,160. This trade represents a 11.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darrell Owens sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $40,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,227.40. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,450. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.05.

View Our Latest Report on SYF

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.