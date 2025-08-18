Fox Run Management L.L.C. Raises Holdings in Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. $PRG

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 176.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 13.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Aaron’s by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Aaron’s by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in Aaron’s by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $33.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.75.

Aaron’s ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. Aaron’s had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $604.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.28%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

