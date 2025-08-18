Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $2.64 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF $FDIS

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 69.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,436 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 84.1% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,456 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FDIS opened at $98.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.99. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.25. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $104.41.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.