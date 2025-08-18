Fox Run Management L.L.C. Increases Position in Chemed Corporation $CHE

Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 97.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the first quarter worth $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 54.5% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Chemed by 600.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chemed in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Chemed from $650.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Chemed from $640.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Chemed from $708.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.75.

Chemed Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $445.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $482.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $544.31. Chemed Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $408.42 and a fifty-two week high of $623.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.46.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.02 by ($1.75). The business had revenue of $618.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.60 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 25.83%. Chemed’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chemed Corporation will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In related news, Director George J. Walsh III purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $417.10 per share, with a total value of $83,420.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,443.30. This trade represents a 6.02% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 10,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.91, for a total value of $4,224,162.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.