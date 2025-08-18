Smurfit Westrock PLC $SW Shares Purchased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 1,010.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,538 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Smurfit Westrock by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Smurfit Westrock by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Smurfit Westrock by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in Smurfit Westrock by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in Smurfit Westrock by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SW. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Smurfit Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

NYSE SW opened at $42.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 64.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.47. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.99.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 167.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4308 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 260.61%.

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

