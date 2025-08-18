Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II $FCT

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 35,755 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 684,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 189,782 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 6.5% during the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 252,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 21.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 179,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 31,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 16.0% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 167,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 23,134 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock opened at $10.06 on Monday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $10.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.6%.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

