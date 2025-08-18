Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW Shares Acquired by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,762 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 116.1% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Argus upgraded Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.90.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW stock opened at $78.26 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $83.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 72.96%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $673,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 206,900 shares in the company, valued at $15,565,087. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $112,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 33,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,879.68. This trade represents a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,745. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.