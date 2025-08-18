Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 3,707 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 124.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Citigroup by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,561,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,359,000 after purchasing an additional 815,003 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Citigroup by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,232,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,958 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Citigroup by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,839,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,466,000 after purchasing an additional 592,820 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,534,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,454,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,082,000 after purchasing an additional 46,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE C opened at $93.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.81. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $96.90. The company has a market capitalization of $172.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 35.45%.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.54.
In other Citigroup news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,456. This trade represents a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
