Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 449 Shares of The Marzetti Company $MZTI

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Marzetti Company (NASDAQ:MZTI – Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Marzetti were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marzetti during the first quarter worth $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marzetti during the first quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marzetti during the first quarter worth $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marzetti by 20.9% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marzetti during the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Marzetti Stock Down 0.6%

MZTI stock opened at $180.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.71. The Marzetti Company has a 52 week low of $156.14 and a 52 week high of $202.63.

Marzetti Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Marzetti’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MZTI shares. Benchmark raised Marzetti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Marzetti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Marzetti from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.50.

About Marzetti

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

