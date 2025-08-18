Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 3,871 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $CCEP

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 100.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,335,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,533,000 after purchasing an additional 215,966 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 462.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,883,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126,996 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,205,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,493 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,030,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,711,000 after purchasing an additional 142,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,476,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,243,000 after purchasing an additional 38,911 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $90.70 on Monday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a twelve month low of $73.40 and a twelve month high of $100.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.38. The company has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCEP shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.43.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

