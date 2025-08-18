Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 68,090 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. $NTR

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 1,069.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,090 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth $517,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 4,866.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

NTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial lowered Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nutrien from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.65.

NYSE NTR opened at $57.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.53. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $65.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.24. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 78.14%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

