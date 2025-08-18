Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $VIOV

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $220,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOV opened at $91.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $102.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.25.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

