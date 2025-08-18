Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 357 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc $EXP

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,916 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 26.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 39.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 486.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 39.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 233.1% in the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $233.70 on Monday. Eagle Materials Inc has a 52-week low of $191.91 and a 52-week high of $321.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.47.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.03. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $634.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.52 million. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Eagle Materials from $279.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $242.00 price target on Eagle Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $241.00 price target on Eagle Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Eagle Materials from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EXP

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.