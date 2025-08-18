Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 5,651 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. $HAYW

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Hayward were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 51.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 9.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000.

Get Hayward alerts:

Hayward Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of Hayward stock opened at $15.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.07. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Insider Transactions at Hayward

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $299.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.17 million. Hayward had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 287,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,739,311.50. This represents a 6.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 60,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $924,919.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 623,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,521,455.80. The trade was a 8.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,527. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hayward Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.