Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 47,883 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited $GRAB

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 80.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,883 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Grab were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GRAB. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Grab by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 81,543 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Grab by 1,032.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 225,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 205,274 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Grab by 251.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 302,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 216,239 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Grab by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 218,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 68,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $5.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.28 and a beta of 0.84. Grab Holdings Limited has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.41 million. Grab had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 1.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

