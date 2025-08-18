Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. $CNP

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 111.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 4,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 7,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.38.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $38.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day moving average is $36.28. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.65 and a twelve month high of $39.39.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

