Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. $TDS

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,277,222 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 11,272 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.12% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $49,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 121.8% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,342 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th.

Insider Transactions at Telephone and Data Systems

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, Director Prudence E. Carlson sold 6,320 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $240,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 315,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,003,138.85. The trade was a 1.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vicki L. Villacrez sold 58,452 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $2,253,909.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,945.28. This represents a 68.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,497 shares of company stock valued at $6,531,504 in the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $38.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -39.70 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.27. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $42.74.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.49%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.