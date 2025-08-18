SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) CEO Buys $162,000.00 in Stock

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) CEO Frank Martell acquired 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 748,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,075.40. This trade represents a 19.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Frank Martell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SmartRent alerts:

On Tuesday, August 12th, Frank Martell acquired 130,000 shares of SmartRent stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $178,100.00.

On Monday, August 11th, Frank Martell acquired 100,000 shares of SmartRent stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $126,000.00.

On Friday, August 8th, Frank Martell acquired 150,000 shares of SmartRent stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $187,500.00.

SmartRent Stock Performance

Shares of SMRT opened at $1.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06. SmartRent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.82.

SmartRent ( NYSE:SMRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 46.54%. The business had revenue of $38.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.85 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

SmartRent declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 27.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SMRT. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SmartRent to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SmartRent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Research raised shares of SmartRent to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of SmartRent from $1.30 to $1.45 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMRT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMRT. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of SmartRent by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,657,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,247 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SmartRent by 430.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,596,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,098 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SmartRent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SmartRent by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 973,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 692,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SmartRent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $875,000. Institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

About SmartRent

(Get Free Report)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.