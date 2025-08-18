Invesco Ltd. Cuts Position in Avista Corporation $AVA

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,096,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 186,819 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Avista were worth $45,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Avista by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,360,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,782,000 after purchasing an additional 99,365 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Avista by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,967,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,687,000 after purchasing an additional 53,222 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avista by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,382,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,871,000 after purchasing an additional 103,844 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,266,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,042,000 after buying an additional 13,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Avista by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,025,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,548,000 after buying an additional 79,576 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Scott J. Kinney sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $38,727.68. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,497.30. This represents a 8.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avista Stock Performance

NYSE AVA opened at $37.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.00. Avista Corporation has a 52-week low of $34.80 and a 52-week high of $43.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.79.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.11). Avista had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $400.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Avista Corporation will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Avista Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 88.29%.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

