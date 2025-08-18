Steven Madden, Ltd. $SHOO Shares Sold by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,156 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Steven Madden by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth about $978,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Steven Madden by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,002,228 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,135,000 after purchasing an additional 539,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHOO. Citigroup upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Steven Madden Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $27.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $50.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $556.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.83 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 66.14%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

