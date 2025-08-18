Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 700 shares, adecreaseof65.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Clicks Group Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Clicks Group stock opened at $42.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.25. Clicks Group has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $47.20.

Clicks Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 4th were given a $0.1935 dividend. This represents a yield of 150.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Clicks Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.29%.

Clicks Group Company Profile

Clicks Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health, wellness, and beauty retailer in South Africa and internationally. It operates through two segments: Retail and Distribution. The company retails pharmacy, health, and beauty through stores, and in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks brand name.

