Critical Analysis: Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) & Pathfinder Acquisition (NASDAQ:PFDR)

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Konami shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.8% of Pathfinder Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Pathfinder Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Konami and Pathfinder Acquisition”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Konami $2.42 billion 3.56 $183.01 million $1.33 47.83 Pathfinder Acquisition N/A N/A $7.97 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Konami has higher revenue and earnings than Pathfinder Acquisition.

This table compares Konami and Pathfinder Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Konami 7.25% 6.91% 4.60% Pathfinder Acquisition N/A -102.69% 4.33%

Volatility and Risk

Konami has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pathfinder Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Konami beats Pathfinder Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Konami

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games. The Health & Fitness segment operates health and fitness clubs, as well as designs, manufactures, and sells fitness machines and health products. The Gaming & Systems segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services gaming machines and casino management systems. The Pachislot & Pachinko Machines segment researches, designs, produces, and sells pachinko slot and pachinko machines. It operates in Japan and other Asia/Oceania countries, the United States, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Konami Corporation and changed its name to Konami Holdings Corporation in October 2015. Konami Holdings Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Pathfinder Acquisition

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology or technology-enabled sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

