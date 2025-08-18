Head-To-Head Review: Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) versus Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI)

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) and Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Abacus Life and Kansas City Life Insurance”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abacus Life $161.72 million 3.84 -$23.96 million ($0.06) -106.83 Kansas City Life Insurance $490.79 million 0.70 -$4.97 million ($3.87) -9.11

Analyst Recommendations

Kansas City Life Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Abacus Life. Abacus Life is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kansas City Life Insurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Abacus Life and Kansas City Life Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abacus Life 0 0 5 1 3.17 Kansas City Life Insurance 0 0 0 0 0.00

Abacus Life currently has a consensus target price of $13.70, suggesting a potential upside of 113.73%. Given Abacus Life’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Abacus Life is more favorable than Kansas City Life Insurance.

Risk & Volatility

Abacus Life has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kansas City Life Insurance has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Kansas City Life Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 47.0% of Abacus Life shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.1% of Kansas City Life Insurance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Abacus Life and Kansas City Life Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abacus Life -0.72% 17.65% 8.82% Kansas City Life Insurance -7.77% -0.31% -0.04%

Summary

Abacus Life beats Kansas City Life Insurance on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abacus Life

Abacus Life, Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

About Kansas City Life Insurance

Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in states and the District of Columbia. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment consists of individual insurance products for Kansas City life, Grange life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions. The Group Insurance segment sells group life, dental, vision, disability, accident, and critical illness products. The Old American segment consists of individual insurance products designed for final expense products. Kansas City Life Insurance Company was incorporated in 1895 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

