Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives $27.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.1667.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COHU shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Shares of COHU opened at $19.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $927.06 million, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.25. Cohu has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.15.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Cohu had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $107.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cohu will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cohu by 826.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cohu by 869.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cohu by 202.7% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cohu by 232.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Cohu by 172.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

