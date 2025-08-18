Reviewing Chicago Atlantic BDC (NASDAQ:LIEN) and Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Chicago Atlantic BDC (NASDAQ:LIEN – Get Free Report) and Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chicago Atlantic BDC and Crescent Capital BDC”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chicago Atlantic BDC $21.67 million 11.58 $9.62 million $0.37 29.73 Crescent Capital BDC $197.36 million N/A $73.65 million $1.20 12.61

Risk and Volatility

Crescent Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Chicago Atlantic BDC. Crescent Capital BDC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chicago Atlantic BDC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Chicago Atlantic BDC has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Capital BDC has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.4% of Chicago Atlantic BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of Chicago Atlantic BDC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Chicago Atlantic BDC and Crescent Capital BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chicago Atlantic BDC 21.50% 3.51% 3.38% Crescent Capital BDC 24.12% 10.55% 4.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Chicago Atlantic BDC and Crescent Capital BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chicago Atlantic BDC 0 2 0 0 2.00 Crescent Capital BDC 0 1 2 0 2.67

Crescent Capital BDC has a consensus target price of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 14.01%. Given Crescent Capital BDC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crescent Capital BDC is more favorable than Chicago Atlantic BDC.

Dividends

Chicago Atlantic BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.4%. Crescent Capital BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.1%. Chicago Atlantic BDC pays out 367.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Crescent Capital BDC pays out 140.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Crescent Capital BDC has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Crescent Capital BDC beats Chicago Atlantic BDC on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chicago Atlantic BDC

(Get Free Report)

Chicago Atlantic BDC Inc. is a specialty finance company which has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Its investment objective is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity for its stockholders by investing primarily in direct loans to privately held middle-market companies, with a primary focus on cannabis companies. Chicago Atlantic BDC Inc., formerly known as CHICAGO ATLNTIC, is based in NEW YORK.

About Crescent Capital BDC

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

