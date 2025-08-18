PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) & Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B) Head to Head Survey

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) and Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B – Get Free Report) are both large-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares PulteGroup and Lennar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PulteGroup 15.50% 21.01% 14.73% Lennar 9.20% 12.73% 8.57%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.9% of PulteGroup shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Lennar shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of PulteGroup shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Lennar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

PulteGroup pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Lennar pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. PulteGroup pays out 6.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lennar pays out 16.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PulteGroup has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

This table compares PulteGroup and Lennar”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PulteGroup $17.95 billion 1.42 $3.08 billion $13.38 9.63 Lennar $35.37 billion 0.92 $3.93 billion $12.09 10.41

Lennar has higher revenue and earnings than PulteGroup. PulteGroup is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lennar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PulteGroup and Lennar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PulteGroup 0 4 9 1 2.79 Lennar 0 0 0 0 0.00

PulteGroup currently has a consensus price target of $135.3077, suggesting a potential upside of 5.04%. Given PulteGroup’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PulteGroup is more favorable than Lennar.

Volatility and Risk

PulteGroup has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lennar has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PulteGroup beats Lennar on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PulteGroup

(Get Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names. In addition, the company arranges financing through the origination of mortgage loans primarily for homebuyers; sells the servicing rights for the originated loans; and provides title insurance policies, and examination and closing services to homebuyers. PulteGroup, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Lennar

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land. It primarily sells single-family attached and detached homes in communities targeted to first-time, move-up, active adult, and luxury homebuyers. The company also offers residential mortgage financing, title insurance, and closing services for home buyers and others. In addition, it involves in the fund investment activity; and originates and sells into securitizations commercial mortgage loans. Further, the company develops, constructs, and manages multifamily rental properties. Lennar Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.