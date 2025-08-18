Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Short Interest Up 122.9% in July

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 7,800 shares, agrowthof122.9% from the July 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently,0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently,0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCHGY shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

CCHGY opened at $52.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.61 and a 200-day moving average of $48.64. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1-year low of $32.75 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $1.1203 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 207.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.60.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

