Carlsberg AS (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Short Interest Update

Carlsberg AS (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,900 shares, adeclineof47.3% from the July 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently,0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CABGY opened at $23.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57. Carlsberg AS has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $30.22.

Separately, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Carlsberg AS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers core, craft, and specialty beers; soft drinks; and alcohol-free brews under various brands. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

